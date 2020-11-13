Burgers with Buck: A Little Nauti food truck

Inspired by land and sea, it is called, ‘A little Nauti Food Truck’. The name is clever and fun, but it’s a lot more than just that. It’s really good food.

We first crossed paths with Chris Murphy, back in the pre-pandemic days when he visited us on Good Day Atlanta for Food Truck Friday. That day I had the pleasure of sampling (and by sampling, I mean scarfing down every last crumb) the Lobster and Crab Grilled Cheese Sandwich. I loved it. And while man cannot and does not live by burgers alone, I noticed there was no burger on the menu at the time. No judgment, just something #BurgersWithBuck notices.

Like many businesses, A Little Nauti has had to pivot the business model a bit to serve the needs of diners during this pandemic. Gone, at least for now, are the normal festivals and big events where food trucks thrive, and Murphy has replaced them with neighborhood and community days/nights where families and friends can still get out and enjoy delicious food, but they can be comfortable that they are doing it in a safe atmosphere and familiar environment.

Oh yeah, one more thing…he added a burger to the menu. Thanks Chris!

The Hang Ten Burger is their version of Surf and Turf.

It starts with a brioche bun with garlic aioli. The turf is an eight ounce brisket patty topped with white cheddar cheese. On top of that, the surf…a substantial Chesapeake style lobster and crab cake and baby arugula. If you love burgers, and you love seafood, you will very likely love the Hang Ten Burger.

