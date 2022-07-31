Back-to-school giveaways support metro-Atlanta students

Metro Atlanta students are heading back to school and families are making last-minute preparations for the new school year.

There are several events helping families get all the supplies they need: Backpacks, pens, paper, and folders.

On Sunday, a giveaway on Northside Drive supports Atlanta Public Schools students living in Vine City, English Avenue, and Castleberry Hills neighborhoods. The giveaway is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., hosted by Dome Atlanta at 174 Northside Drive.

Students will get backpacks, supplies and gift cards.

In DeKalb County, thousands of families picked up meal boxes with healthy snacks and meals.

Fulton County held a similar event at North Springs High School, plus a clinic offering free physicals and mental health screenings.

Atlanta Public Schools hosted another giveaway Saturday, which Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens attended.

"This helps a family be able to make it because it's so costly with the rising costs of things, so getting the free stuff is good," Dickens said.