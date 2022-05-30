Atlanta exhibit highlights the evolution of women's history

The Bold Exhibit Museum highlights and celebrates the evolution of femininity in America during the 20th century.

The exhibit showcases historic gender roles, women's fashions, musical entertainers and much more in celebration of womanhood.

The exhibit features women in entertainment, the military, politics, health, fashion, and more. You'll recognize the famous faces of Oprah Winfrey, Dolly Parton, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Anita Hill, Madonna, Ida B. Wells, Susan B. Anthony, Josephine Baker, Elizabeth Cady Stanton at The Bold Exhibit.

Founder, Carmella Mouzon Williams says it's an interactive and "Instragram-able" experience that showcases the evolution of femininity. She calls it fun, interactive, and perfect for group outings.

The exhibit is currently open until July 15. Due to the limited capacity, reservations are required, and tickets must be purchased online.