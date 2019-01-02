Are pets a secret to success?

It's been said that you can experience joy when you own a pet, but it appears it can also benefit your professional life.

According to a study by Kelton Research, 93 percent of senior executives say they grew up with some sort of pet.

And 78 percent of those polled attribute their success to their childhood furry friend.

A majority of them, 77 percent, admitted that they came up with a business idea while walking the dog.

A number of billionaires are proud pet owners including Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

