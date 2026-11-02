What Georgia voters need to know on Election Day

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The Brief Georgia polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3. Voters in line by 7 p.m. can still cast a ballot. Bring an accepted photo ID, and go to your assigned Election Day polling place. If you have trouble voting, ask the poll manager for help. You can also contact your county election office, the state or a nonpartisan voter hotline.



Georgia voters heading to the polls on Nov. 3 can prepare by checking their polling place, bringing photo identification and reviewing their sample ballot. First-time voters follow the same basic steps as other voters: check in, verify their identity, mark their ballot and review the printed paper ballot before scanning it. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and anyone in line by closing time is allowed to vote.

RELATED: Georgia voting rules: How ballots are cast and counted across the state

What to expect at the polls

Voters get in line at their assigned polling place. They can check the location on They can check the location on Georgia’s My Voter Page . Anyone in line by 7 p.m. is allowed to vote. Voters check in and show photo ID. They complete a voter certificate, and a poll worker verifies their identity and registration. A poll worker records each voter’s registered name in ink on a numbered list. This is a new step in Georgia’s check-in process. The worker then issues a voter access card and directs the voter to an open machine. Voters insert the card into the touchscreen machine. They make their choices on the screen, using a stylus if one is provided, then submit their selections to print a paper ballot. Voters review the printed ballot before scanning it. If it does not show their intended choices, they should alert a poll worker before inserting it into the scanner. Voters insert the reviewed ballot into the scanner and return the access card to a poll worker. Once the ballot is scanned, they have voted.

When should voters go?

Voters with flexible schedules may want to consider going between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. County election offices identify the periods around opening, lunchtime and after work as times that can be busier. Lines vary by polling place, so this is a general guide, not a guarantee.

What if you make a mistake?

If you make a mistake before casting your ballot, ask a poll worker for another one. Georgia also prohibits photographing ballots, so keep phones and cameras away from the ballot itself.

If there is a problem

If your name is not on the voter list or poll workers cannot confirm your eligibility, ask about a provisional ballot. It is a paper ballot used when eligibility cannot be confirmed at the polling place. The ballot is counted if the county registrar verifies your eligibility; contact the registrar promptly to find out whether you need to provide information or documentation.

If you are at the wrong polling place, ask a poll worker to direct you to your assigned precinct. After 5 p.m., if you cannot travel to that location, Georgia allows you to complete an affidavit and cast a provisional ballot. Contact your county registrar to confirm any follow-up needed.

Voters who requested an absentee ballot but decide to vote in person should bring the unreturned ballot to the polling place. A poll worker can cancel it; voters must return the ballot to be allowed to vote in person. An absentee ballot already received by the county cannot be canceled.

Accessibility and language assistance

Georgia polling places are required to be accessible. Voting equipment includes options such as audio ballots, headsets, large controls and devices that can accommodate sip-and-puff controls. Voters who are 75 or older, or have a disability and need assistance, may use the next available voting booth without waiting in line. Ask the county election office about the accessibility of a specific polling place.

Voters who are unable to sign their name, see or mark a ballot, operate voting equipment or enter the booth without assistance may bring someone to help, subject to legal restrictions. Some jurisdictions also must provide election materials and assistance in covered languages under the Voting Rights Act.

How to report an issue

For help at the polls, first speak with a poll worker or poll manager. You can also call your county election office or the Georgia Secretary of State’s Elections Division: 404-656-2871 in metro Atlanta or 877-725-9797 elsewhere in Georgia. The state also accepts online election complaints. Include the county, polling place, time and a clear description of what happened.

Threats, coercion, harassment or knowingly false voting instructions intended to interfere with someone’s vote may violate federal law. If there is violence, a threat of violence or immediate intimidation, call 911 first. Possible federal voting-rights violations can also be reported through the U.S. Department of Justice’s online form or to its Voting Section at 800-253-3931.

The nonpartisan Election Protection coalition also offers voter help by phone. Call 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) for English, 888-VE-Y-VOTA (888-839-8682) for Spanish, 888-API-VOTE (888-274-8683) for Asian languages, or 844-YALLA-US (844-925-5287) for Arabic. The English hotline also accepts texts.

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