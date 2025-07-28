Thousands of metro Atlanta students attend back-to-school giveaways

The Brief Metro Atlanta students head back to school very soon, with major supply giveaways hosted in Cobb, Clayton, and northwest Atlanta providing thousands of children with backpacks, supplies, food, and haircuts. Community organizations and local agencies teamed up — including sheriffs’ offices, churches, nonprofits, and companies like Amerigroup — to support families facing financial strain amid inflation. A dangerous heat wave adds urgency to safety efforts, with highs near or above 100°F and counties opening cooling centers; school events now also include clear bag policies and safety reminders.



As summer break draws to a close, school districts across metro Atlanta are preparing for the start of a new academic year, with many students heading back to classrooms as early as this week.

What we know:

From Cobb to Clayton County, back-to-school events took center stage over the weekend, providing thousands of children and their families with supplies and support — all while temperatures continue to soar.

RELATED: Back-to-School 2025-2026: When does school start in metro Atlanta?

In Cobb County, one of the largest back-to-school drives saw more than 4,000 students and teachers receive free backpacks and supplies. Organized by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and nonprofit Opportunity Knocks, the event aimed to give students a confident start.

What they're saying:

"I think we’re able to shape some lives of our students in Cobb County and help them get prepared for their first day of school so they can come there with backpacks, pencils, pens, all the supplies they need," said a representative from the Sheriff's Office. "So they can have a good introduction back into school."

Meanwhile, in Clayton County, a local church teamed up with the sheriff’s office to distribute backpacks and essentials. "Clayton County has a community that really needs a village to take care of it. We have a lot of lower-income children and again, any child to go back on a strong note is a win," said an event volunteer.

In northwest Atlanta, The Bank Foundation hosted a bash that included free school supplies and haircuts. "It’s important to give back, especially to low-income communities," said an organizer. "With inflation going on right now, we all need an extra helping hand."

Hosea Helps also held a back-to-school event with free food for families. "Many of these children, not all of them, but many of them didn’t go to summer camp. They couldn’t afford the weekly fees, so they’ve been stuck at home," said a spokesperson.

Healthcare provider Amerigroup hosted its own back-to-school bash in Austell, showing that support is coming from both nonprofits and corporations alike. And with more events scheduled in the days ahead, families still have time to get the help they need.

Extreme Heat Adds Another Layer of Challenge

What we know:

All this comes as metro Atlanta faces a punishing heat wave. FOX 5 Meteorologist Joanne Feldman reported Monday’s morning temperatures already reaching 78 degrees, with highs expected to soar into the upper 90s and feel well over 100 due to humidity. Some areas, like Athens and Eatonton, could hit triple digits.

"Even in the heat of summer, every degree counts — especially when it’s going up," Feldman warned, noting that overnight lows in the 70s offer little relief.

Multiple counties, including DeKalb, Cobb, Clayton, and Douglas, have opened cooling centers to help residents stay safe.

Doctors urge everyone to watch for signs of heat exhaustion: headache, nausea, rapid heartbeat, and heavy sweating. A lack of sweating or flushed skin can indicate heat stroke, which requires immediate medical attention.

Back-to-School Dates and Safety Measures

Several school districts — including Douglas, Henry, Jackson, Griffin-Spalding, and Lamar — will return to school on Aug. 4. Some schools are implementing clear bag policies for athletic and school events, allowing exceptions for diaper and medical bags.

RELATED STORIES

For more information about upcoming back-to-school events, click here.