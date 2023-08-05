Quavo Cares Foundations teams up with Tender Foundation for back-to-school giveaway

Students across Atlanta are heading back to school. Some parents and kids who needed a little extra help lined up and got exactly what they needed at an event organized by Migos rapper Quavo's team.

"I needed back to school products for the kids," one mother, Nadisha Williams told FOX 5. "They were there for me."

Williams says she knows she can rely on organizations like the Quavo Cares Foundation and the Tender Foundation to come through for her community.

"If I need diapers for the kids, they had it. If I needed funds to pay bills they had it," she said. "When my son came in, the first thing he said was ‘Ooh mom, book-bag. Ooh mom, calculator!’"

The two charitable groups put on a free show for families. There was food, face-painting, balloon animals, back-to-school clothes, and music to make it fun.

Quavo Cares Foundations partners with the Tender Foundation to throw a back-to-school giveaway for students across Atlanta.

"We’re just giving back to the kids," Jaycina Almond, with the Tender Foundation, told FOX 5.x

She said they help out moms on the margins.

"From keeping the fridge stocked, to housing and everything in between. We have emergency bill pay, assistance with rent, utilities and childcare costs," she said.

"It helps," Williams admitted.

More than 250 people showed up for the fun day to get their kids ready for the school year.