What are the stages of a tropical cyclone?

The word "hurricane" comes from the Native American word, "hurucane," which means "evil spirit of the wind."

These massive, menacing systems are known for their size and shear force - at times hurricane-force winds can be measured up to 150 miles away from its eye.

But, hurricanes don't start out big and bad. FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey can take you through their lifecycle. Watch the video to join the conversation.

Tropical system

A tropical cyclone is a generic term used by meteorologists to describe a rotating, organized system of clouds and thunderstorms that originates over tropical or subtropical waters and has closed, low-level circulation.

A tropical cyclone is called a more specific term as its maximum sustained winds change speeds.

Tropical depression

For example, the weakest tropical cyclones are called tropical depressions. Depressions aren't assigned names by the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical storm

If a depression intensifies such that its maximum sustained winds reach 39 miles per hour, the tropical cyclone becomes a tropical storm.

That's when the National Hurricane Center officially gives it a name.

HOW DO HURRICANES GET THEIR NAMES?

hurricane

Once a tropical cyclone reaches maximum sustained winds of 74 miles per hour or higher, it is then classified as a hurricane.

Major hurricane

If a tropical cyclone's max sustained winds reach or surpass 111 miles per hour, it's then classified as a major hurricane. This is typically the most destructive and most deadly type of storm.

Remnant low

Once a tropical cyclone weakens based on its geographic location and/or decreased maximum sustained winds, it's then known as a post-tropical cyclone and is oftentimes called a remnant low.

Extratropical cyclone

However, if the former tropical cyclone is influenced by, or even joins forces with another non-tropical weather system, it's oftentimes referred to as an extratropical cyclone.

The ingredients for tropical cyclones include a pre-existing weather disturbance, warm tropical oceans, moisture, and relatively light winds.

When a weather system does not meet all of these conditions but is forecast to bring tropical storm or hurricane force winds to land in the next day or two, it is called a potential tropical cyclone.

New terms

Tropical cyclone

Tropical depression

Tropical storm

Hurricane

Major hurricane

Post-tropical cyclone/Remnant low

Extratropical cyclone

For more educational lessons on the weather around you, download the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.