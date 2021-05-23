Temperatures approach record highs with heat wave expected this week

Temperatures are soaring into the 90s ahead of the last full week in May 2021.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is predicting widespread 90s, starting Sunday as some areas touch 90 degrees.

A dome of high pressure over the mid-Atlantic is making the weather dry and hot.

Forecasts call for lots of sunshine and lows in the 70s.

Sunday forecasted high temperatures.

Daytime temperatures are predicted to stay in the mid-90s all through the work week with near-record to possibly record-tying heat expected.

Officially, a heat wave is three straight days of 90-plus temperatures. Georgia could hit heat wave status by Tuesday.

The highest chance of rain is during the weekend. Saturday presents a chance of precipitation. The FOX 5 Storm team reports European, GFS and Canadian extended models are bringing more of a zonal flow aloft and tries to bring a front through parts of the southeast late week into the weekend.

High temperatures this week mean people need to hydrate and use sunscreen. Older adults, children and sick people are at greater risk from extreme heat.

Prepare for extreme heat by finding air conditioning, avoiding strenuous activity, wearing light clothing and drinking plenty of fluids. Never leave people or pets in a closed car.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.