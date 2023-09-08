Georgia weather: Strong to severe storms possible Saturday

North Georgia could see strong to severe storms on Saturday afternoon.

Most areas will remain rain-free across north Georgia, but not all.

The storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and brief heavy downpours.

Outside the storm threat, temperatures will remain season in the 80s.

Those areas that see storms could see rain-cooled temperatures in the 70s.

The rest of the weekend looks pleasant.

Next week depends a lot upon what Hurricane Lee plans to do in the Atlantic.

The FOX 5 Storm Team will continue to track that storm and its impact on metro Atlanta.