Snow in Atlanta on Wednesday? Your North Georgia forecast

The Brief A cold front and developing low-pressure system along the Gulf Coast are expected to bring a wintry mix and possible snow to North Georgia midweek. Precipitation is anticipated to begin late Tuesday night, with a mix of rain and snow possible in North Georgia, especially in higher elevations. Temperatures on Wednesday in North Georgia will be around 31-33°F, with potential snowfall amounts up to 0.5 inches, and a rain/snow line expected to stay north of I-20.



Winter weather could return with a vengeance this week, with the possibility of a wintry mix and even snow across North Georgia, but most will see chilly rain.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking a cold front and a developing low-pressure system along the Gulf Coast, which will impact Atlanta midweek.

Will it snow in Atlanta?

Timeline:

As of Monday afternoon, snow is not expected in metro Atlanta, but further north, in the extreme North Georgia mountains, could see a dusting. Here's a breakdown:

Tuesday Night into Wednesday: A surface low is expected to develop along a stalled warm front in the northern Gulf, bringing precipitation northward. Precipitation will begin late Tuesday night, with light rain expected in most areas. However, in north Georgia, temperatures may be cold enough for a mix of rain and snow, with some sleet possible.

Wednesday: Temperatures in north Georgia will hover around 31-33°F, leading to a potential rain/snow mix in the morning. As temperatures rise in the afternoon, most areas will see rain, except for the highest elevations, which may continue to experience snow. Snowfall amounts in north Georgia could reach up to 0.5 inches, with a small chance of up to an inch. The rain/snow line is expected to stay north of I-20.

Thursday: Following the passage of the low-pressure system, temperatures will drop significantly, with highs struggling to reach above 40°F in many areas, except for central Georgia, which may see 45-50°F.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Jonathan Stacey noted, "Winter is definitely going in. We've had a really nice start to February with warm temperatures, and it's been those warm temperatures that have really aided and abetted those rounds of severe storms that have plowed through our area."

Local perspective:

The shift in weather conditions is particularly relevant for residents in North Georgia, where the potential for a rain/snow mix could impact daily activities. The colder temperatures and wintry precipitation may pose challenges for travel and outdoor plans.

What's next:

Weekend Outlook: Conditions are expected to be mostly dry, with temperatures gradually increasing through the weekend into early next week.

Preparation: Residents in affected areas should stay informed about the latest weather updates and be prepared for potential disruptions due to wintry weather.

