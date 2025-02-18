Expand / Collapse search
LIVE: Georgia schools closing Wednesday in anticipation of snow | Full list

Published  February 18, 2025 4:48pm EST
Winter Weather
The Brief

    • There's a winter weather advisory in effect for several counties in North Georgia from now until Thursday.
    • The expected snow and falling temperatures could impact road conditions, especially during early morning and evening commutes.
    • Georgia schools are already starting to announce closures and delays.

Georgia school districts are starting to announce cancellations and delays for Wednesday as snow is expected in our area.

RELATED: Chance of snow on Wednesday? Winter Weather Advisory for North Georgia

Georgia school district closings, delays, digital learning days

What we know:

Check the status of your district below.

TIPS TO PREPARE FOR WINTER WEATHER: 

The Source: School closings are announced by district. The FOX 5 Storm Team, FOX Weather and the National Weather Service contributed to this report.

