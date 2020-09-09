Peak of hurricane season arrives this week during record breaking year

The peak of the Atlantic & Gulf of Mexico tropical season is now upon us, September 10 is climatologically the top of the curve.

So far this season has been a record setter. Seventeen named storms already, eclipsing the old mark of reaching the “R” storm by nearly two weeks.

The numbers for 2020:

17 named storms

5 hurricanes

1 major hurricane (Laura)

We only have four more names left, Sally, Teddy, Vicky, and Wilfred. After that, we will move to the Greek alphabet for only the second time in history.

In 2005, the most active season on record, we recorded 28 named storms (went 7 names in on the Greek alphabet), with a record 15 hurricanes. There were 12 named storms after the peak date of September 10.

As of Wednesday, we are getting close to being in the top five for active seasons already.

2005: 28 storms, 15 hurricanes

1933: 20 storms, 11 hurricanes

2012: 19 storms, 10 hurricanes

1995: 19 storms, 11 hurricanes

2010: 19 storms, 12 hurricanes

We will be looking in the western Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico for storm formation into October. Sea surface temperatures remain very warm, above the averages, and with little wind shear in the upper levels of the atmosphere, more storm development is likely in the coming weeks.

The tropical season runs from June 1 to November 30, so we still have several months to monitor, the show is only half over.

