More rain and slight warm-up on the way for Friday, possible wintry mix Saturday

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for east central Fulton County and west central Gwinnett County until 11:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly in the Crooked Creek normally prone areas.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Sandy Springs, Roswell, Duluth, Norcross and Berkeley Lake.

With up to two to four inches of rain possible in the northwest corner of the state, a Flood Watch is posted through Friday evening for Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Chattooga, Gordon, and Floyd counties.

Some creeks, rivers, and streams can rise, and low lying areas may also experience some flooding.

Oddly, temperatures will rise overnight with a strong southerly wind that could usher in a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s on Friday before cooling over the weekend.

As the last of the rain moves out during the day Saturday, colder air moves in. Moisture wrapping around into the north Georgia mountains may result in a period of a wintry mix of precipitation in the higher elevations.

For most of our viewing area Saturday, the story will be drier conditions and tumbling temperatures.

