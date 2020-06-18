Hot summer ahead: Scientists say 2020 is on pace to be one of the warmest years on record

It’s heating up across the United States, and there isn’t any sign of relief on the horizon.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center, hotter than normal temperatures are expected to continue across most of the United States through the summer.

According the CPC’s three-month outlook, hotter than normal temperatures are likely for the majority of the United States in July, August and September — especially in the West and Northwest.

A map shows the NOAA's Climate Prediction Center's three-month outlook.

A significantly smaller section of the South and Midwest has equal chances for above, normal and below-average temperatures.

NOAA announced on Twitter that every month of 2020 has either been the warmest or second warmest on record across the globe.

Last month, May tied the record for being the warmest ever recorded.

If the trend continues, Earth may experience its warmest year ever, beating out a record previously set in 2016.

NOAA scientist Tom Di Liberto wrote, “It’s virtually certain that 2020 will be among the five warmest years on record with a nearly 50% chance 2020 will be the warmest year on record.”

According to NOAA, the two-degree increase in global average surface temperatures that have occurred since the pre-industrial era (1880-1990) may seem insignificant, but it means a significant increase in accumulated heat.

"That extra heat is driving regional and seasonal temperature extremes, reducing snow cover and sea ice, intensifying heavy rainfall, and changing habitat ranges for plants and animals - expanding some and shrinking others," NOAA said.