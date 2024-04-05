Georgia weather: Late season freeze expected in the mountains, frost elsewhere

Winter does not want to leave Georgia gracefully as several counties are under a Freeze Warning and a Frost Advisory.

This is the expected cold snap following Tuesday evening's severe weather.

Freeze Warning in extreme north Georgia

Fannin, Union, and Towns counties will be under a Freeze Warning from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to dip as low as 30 degrees.

This is the second night in a row sub-freezing temperatures were forecasted for this area.

The freeze warning is posing a significant threat to crops, sensitive vegetation, and potentially causing damage to unprotected outdoor plumbing systems. The drop in temperature is anticipated to have a detrimental effect on the spring bloom, with agricultural experts advising residents to take immediate action to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold snap.

Frost Advisory for north Georgia

Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Gilmer, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Polk, Paulding, Haralson, and Carroll counties will be under a Frost Advisory from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to dip as low as 34 degrees overnight, resulting in frost.

Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

The winds in higher elevations will likely prevent frost formation.

Atlanta weather for Saturday

Closer to the city, patchy frost could be seen between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., but otherwise, wake-up temperature will be close to 37 degrees, warming to 66.

Gusty winds overnight of up to 20 mph but calming as Saturday progresses.

The clear skies should continue through the weekend.