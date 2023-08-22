Georgia heat wave: Heat Advisory, Code Orange Alert expected Wednesday

The hottest week of the year in Georgia continues. Expect dry and extremely warm conditions through next week.

A Heat Advisory was issued for Tuesday after heat indices approached 105 degrees. Tuesday's highs across north Georgia were in the 90s. Atlanta’s official high was 95 degrees.

With the heat comes the humidity, making it feel even hotter.

Overnight temperatures won’t offer much relief with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

This trend is expected to continue through at least Saturday with very little change.

The heat builds through the week with Friday and Saturday flirting with 100 degrees before the heat index.

A Heat Advisory is expected to be in place most of the week.

Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Atlanta on Wednesday

Heat and air quality typically go hand-in-hand. This week is no exception.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Environmental Protection Division has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Wednesday.

That means the air will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Children, people who are sensitive to ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when ozone concentrations are highest.

When will this heat wave end in Georgia?

More moisture will move into the area, building the chance for showers and thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon and evening hours.

Those storms are not expected to be severe, but with all that daytime heating, strong to severe storms cannot be completely ruled out.

What are the dangers of heat exposure?

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are two conditions caused by long-term exposure to heat.

Heat exhaustion symptoms include feeling faint or dizzy; excessive sweating; cool, pale, clammy skin; rapid, weak pulse; and muscle cramps.

The best way to elevate heat exhaustion is to get to a cool or air-conditioned place, drink water, and take a cold shower or use a cold compress.

Heat stroke symptoms include a throbbing headache; no sweating, red, hot, dry skin; rapid, strong pulse; and a loss of consciousness.

Heat stroke is an emergency situation and 911 should be called immediately.

The FOX 5 Storm Team recommends limiting outdoor activities, especially at peak heat hours, staying out of direct sunlight, taking frequent breaks, and drinking plenty of fluids.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

This is also a good time to check on neighbors and relatives.

Cooling centers in metro Atlanta

Several cooling centers are being opened due to the extreme heat.

Here is a list of some:

Selena Butler Facility - 98 William Holmes Borders Senior Dr. SE Atlanta, GA 30312 open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Saturday.

All DeKalb County libraries and recreation centers will be available as cooling centers, during the locations’ normal business hours. Additionally, there will be free access to pools from 2 to 4 p.m. during National Weather Service heat advisory notifications days. For a list of DeKalb County recreation centers, visit dekalbcountyga.gov/weather

Did we miss a cooling center? Email newstipsatlanta@fox.com with that information.