Freeze Warning, Frost Advisory overnight in Georgia with snow possible in mountains

The Brief A Freeze Warning is in effect for several counties in North Georgia, with temperatures expected to dip into the upper 20s overnight. A Frost Advisory has been issued for metro Atlanta and surrounding areas, with temperatures hovering around freezing, potentially leading to frost formation. Light snow is expected in higher elevations, with a dusting to one inch possible in the plateau and Cumberland Mountains, extending into southwest Virginia.



A cold front sweeping through the Southeast is bringing gusty winds and a significant drop in temperatures.

Freeze Warning for North Georgia

What we know:

A Freeze Warning is in effect for Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Gordon, Chattooga, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, Fulton, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Spalding, Troup, Meriwether, and Pike counties through 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 20s overnight in portions of north central, northwest, and west central Georgia.

Frost Advisory for metro Atlanta

What we know:

A Frost Advisory has been issued for Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Clayton, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Stewart, and Webster counties through 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Temperatures in this area will hover around freezing and could lead to the formation of frost during the overnight hours.

Snow possible in North Georgia

What they're saying:

"The winds are certainly not out of the picture at this point," with gusts reaching over 30 miles per hour. A wind advisory remains in effect, making for a breezy and gusty evening. "We're about 18 degrees cooler at this moment than we were 24 hours ago," FOX 5 Storm Team Jonathan Stacey noted, attributing the chill to cloud cover and a steady westerly breeze.

As the night progresses, temperatures are expected to linger in the 40s, with a 10 to 20% chance of rain and possible spot showers. By Thursday morning, the wind chill will make it feel like 22 degrees in Atlanta and even colder in areas like Blairsville, where it could feel like 17 degrees.

The cold air is expected to bring light snow to higher elevations, including the plateau, southwest Virginia, and mountain foothills. A dusting to one inch of snow is possible across the plateau and Cumberland Mountains, extending into southwest Virginia. Northeast Tennessee and the mountain foothills may see a dusting to half an inch of snow, with localized higher amounts up to one inch in some ridges and mountains.

"Even light snow accumulation may result in localized slick conditions, especially on bridges and elevated surfaces," cautioned weather officials, advising travelers in affected areas to exercise caution.

Rain in Atlanta this weekend

What's next:

Looking ahead, Friday is expected to be dry but cloudy, with scattered showers anticipated on Saturday. By Sunday, a steady rain is forecasted, with heavy rainfall at times potentially bringing up to an inch of rain. "Scattered showers turn to rain by Sunday," Stacey remarked.

The region can expect a return to sunshine and warmer temperatures next week.