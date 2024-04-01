Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta's pollen count on Monday breaks into top 10, but not an all-time record

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 1, 2024 5:56pm EDT
FOX 5 Atlanta

Pollen count cracks top 10 all-time high

The pollen county in Atlanta on Monday was no joke, but it actually does not even come close to breaking the all-time record.

ATLANTA - Atlanta allergy sufferers, we feel you. Monday was just not your day. 

The count on Monday surpassed 6,000, but believe it or not, it is not a record. 

Atlanta pollen season 2024 

Monday was the eighth day when the pollen count went into an extremely high range. Easter Sunday was at 5,876, but Monday’s count was at 6,033. 

The past week has been the worst of the season so far, starting out on March 25 at 4,117. Only last Wednesday offered some relief with a pollen count of 9 thanks to the rain. 

Mulberry, oak, pine, sweet gum, and sycamore are all in bloom, with mugwort and ragweed also contributing to the high count.

The FOX 5 Storm Team says that Tuesday's pollen count will likely also be high as the forecasted rain will not move through until late Tuesday evening.

Top 5 pollen count days in Atlanta 

While Monday’s pollen count broke into the top 10, the last time one broke into the top five was March 29, 2020, with a pollen count of 8,917. Believe it or not, that was only the second-highest recorded in the 25 years the Atlanta Allergy and Asthma Center has been keeping track of the pollen count. 

The top spot goes to March 20, 2012, with 9,368. That year also saw the number three spot of 8,164 set only one day earlier. 

The final two spots belong to the 2013 pollen season. Number four was at 8,023 on April 11, 2023. The following day rounds out the top five at 7,809. 

Tree pollen

This natural process, crucial for the reproduction of trees, involves the transfer of pollen grains from the male part of the flower, known as the anther, to the female part, the stigma. Essentially, it is the means through which trees reproduce, given their inability to move. 

The role of wind and animals, particularly birds and bees, is paramount in this process. These natural elements ensure the transfer of pollen from one flower to another, allowing for the successful pollination of trees. The wind, a significant player, carries the tiny pollen grains across distances, aiding in the fertilization process across the floral community. 

How do they count pollen? 

Understanding the composition and volume of pollen in the air is essential, particularly for those affected by seasonal allergies. This is where pollen counting comes into play, a scientific method practiced daily at the Atlanta Allergy and Asthma clinics. Utilizing a device known as a Rotorod, pollen grains and mold spores are collected on a greased I-Rod. This device, which operates outside the clinic, rotates periodically to gather a sample of the airborne particles. 

Once collected, these samples undergo a meticulous counting process in a laboratory setting reminiscent of a miniature chemistry classroom. Under the microscope, each pollen grain and spore are identified and counted, a task that requires patience and precision. Among the various shapes and sizes, pine tree pollen grains stand out for their distinctive character and are easily recognizable under microscopic examination. 

This labor-intensive process is not innate; it requires specialized training and experience. The final step involves translating the microscopic counts into an understandable daily pollen count.

Pollen count history in Atlanta 

The practice of pollen counting by Atlanta Allergy and Asthma dates back to the early 1980s, initially serving as an internal tool for physicians to identify allergens affecting their patients. However, as awareness and the need for this information grew, so did the methods of dissemination. By the 1990s, a dedicated phone line allowed the public to access daily pollen counts, a service that has since expanded to online platforms and TV broadcasts. 

This evolution from a medical necessity to a widely used public service underscores the importance of pollen counting in our daily lives, especially for those battling seasonal allergies. As trees continue their age-old ritual of pollination, the science behind pollen counting remains a vital tool in understanding and navigating the challenges of seasonal allergies. 