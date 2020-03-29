Atlanta pollen count 2nd highest in recorded history

Sorry Atlanta allergy suffers, today is not going to be your day.

Sunday's pollen count passed 8,900 making it the highest count for the year. According to the the Atlanta Allergy and Asthma Center, the pollen count was 8,918.

If that number seems frightening large to you, it is. Sunday's count is the second highest since the pollen count started being recorded in 1991.

The new number surpasses a count of 8,165 recorded on March 19, 2012.

Trees are the major culprit for your runny nose and sore eyes. The Atlanta Allergy and Asthma Center says the highest pollen producers right now are oak, pine, sweet gum, and sycamore trees, as well as grass, sheep sorrel, and cattail.

This March's unseasonablly warm conditions and above-average rainfall (in both the year and month) are playing a role in the higher counts. Saturday's pollen count also made the top 10, placing sixth with 6,881.

Advertisement

The end of March and beginning of April is usually the peak pollen season for the metro Atlanta area.

The highest pollen count ever recorded was March 20, 2012 at a count of 9,369. That number alone is enough to make you want to reach for the tissues.

Thankfully, heavy rain is likely on Tuesday, which should help knock down some of the pollen.