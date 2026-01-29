Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta Falcons set to hire Ian Cunningham as new general manager

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 29, 2026 8:37pm EST
Atlanta Falcons
Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham speaks about the upcoming NFL draft on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Halas Hall. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Ian Cunningham is expected to be named the next general manager of the Atlanta Falcons.
    • Cunningham arrives from Chicago, where he helped orchestrate an 11-6 season and an NFC North title; he also held high-level personnel roles with the Eagles and Ravens.
    • He replaces Terry Fontenot, who was dismissed in early January.

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons are finalizing a deal to hire Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham to fill their vacant GM position. Cunningham will join a revamped front office led by the franchise's new President of Football, Matt Ryan.

The front office

The backstory:

Cunningham spent the last four seasons as the right-hand man to Bears GM Ryan Poles. During his time in Chicago, he was instrumental in a rapid rebuild that saw the Bears jump from the bottom of the division to an 11-6 finish this year.

"I need people that work well together," President of Football Matt Ryan said during the search process.

Cunningham’s background as a former offensive lineman at Virginia and his extensive scouting experience reportedly made him the ideal fit for the new vision in Flowery Branch.

Fixing the Falcons' roster

What's next:

The new GM will inherit a roster that showed flashes of potential but struggled with consistency. Interestingly, one of Cunningham's success stories in Chicago involved a former Falcon; he helped sign center Drew Dalman in free agency, who went on to earn his first career Pro Bowl nod with the Bears this season.

Cunningham’s primary task will be collaborating with new head coach Kevin Stefanski and Ryan to finalize the team's quarterback situation and maximize a young core that includes several high-ranking 2025 draft picks.

The move officially ends the Terry Fontenot era in Atlanta. Despite a late-season four-game winning streak in 2025, the Falcons finished 8-9 for the second consecutive year, leading to the overhaul of the team's leadership.

The Source: This story references reports on Cunningham's hiring. Previous FOX 5 reporting on the Falcons staffing situation was also used.

