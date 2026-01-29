Home Depot cutting 800 corporate roles, mandating full-time office return

The Brief Roughly 800 roles associated with the Atlanta Store Support Center (SSC) are being eliminated, with a majority of those being remote positions. Starting the week of April 6, all corporate associates will be required to work from the office five days a week. The company says it is offering separation packages, transitional benefits, and job placement support for those whose roles were cut.



Home Depot is the latest major metro Atlanta employer to announce significant changes to its workforce, cutting hundreds of jobs while ending remote work for its remaining corporate staff.

Restructuring for "speed and agility"

What we know:

The Atlanta-based home improvement giant confirmed Wednesday that it is simplifying its corporate operations. The move results in the elimination of approximately 800 positions.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for the company stated that of the 800 roles, fewer than 150 are based directly within the Store Support Center in Vinings. The vast majority of the impacted roles were remote positions, many of which were concentrated in the company’s technology organization.

"We’re simplifying our corporate operations to better support our stores and our customers," the company said in a statement. "Our goal is to drive greater agility and position the company to move faster and stay even more closely connected with our frontline associates."

The end of remote work

Dig deeper:

In addition to the workforce reduction, Home Depot is rolling back pandemic-era flexibility. Corporate associates will transition to a mandatory five-day, in-office work schedule beginning April 6.

CEO Ted Decker informed employees of the change via a memo, noting that the shift is "essential to simplify our business and focus our energy on the priorities ahead." The company believes that having corporate staff physically present will foster better collaboration with store-level operations and frontline workers.

A growing trend in metro Atlanta

Why you should care:

Home Depot’s announcement follows a string of similar moves by other major corporations in the region. Earlier this year, Sandy Springs-based UPS announced it would cut 30,000 jobs as part of its own business transformation.

Support for impacted employees

What's next:

The company acknowledged the difficulty of the layoffs, emphasizing that those affected will not be left without resources.

"This was a difficult decision, and we’re focused on doing the right thing and supporting associates who were impacted with separation packages, transitional benefits and job placement support," the statement read.