Pollen counts soaring in metro Atlanta: Tips on how to survive

Metro Atlanta residents are grappling with an "extremely high" pollen count today. With more than 50 million Americans affected by allergies annually, seasonal allergies are a prevalent concern, especially in the United States.

However, there are proactive steps individuals can take beyond relying solely on allergy medication to alleviate symptoms.

Monitor Pollen Levels: Stay informed about pollen levels by tuning in to FOX 5 or following meteorologists on social media platforms.

Stay Indoors on Dry, Windy Days: Avoid outdoor exposure, particularly during dry and windy conditions. Opt for outdoor activities after rainfall when pollen levels tend to be lower.

Limit Outdoor Activities in the Morning: Schedule outdoor activities for early morning hours between 4 a.m. and noon when pollen levels are at their lowest.

Close Windows and Doors: Keep windows and doors shut to prevent pollen from entering your home.

Utilize Air Conditioning: Keep vehicle windows closed and use air conditioning to filter out outdoor allergens.

Maintain Cleanliness: Regularly clean and vacuum your living spaces to remove pollen and allergens.

Avoid Yard Work: Refrain from activities like mowing the lawn, pulling weeds, or gardening, which can exacerbate allergy symptoms.

Wear Protective Gear: Wear a face mask and sunglasses outdoors to minimize pollen exposure.

Change Clothes and Shower: Remove outdoor clothing promptly upon returning indoors and take a shower to wash away pollen clinging to your skin and hair.

Avoid Outdoor Drying: Refrain from hanging laundry outside to dry, as pollen can accumulate on clothing.

Pet Care: Clean or wipe off your pets' fur when they come indoors to prevent them from spreading pollen inside.

Bedding Hygiene: Use hypoallergenic encasements on pillows and mattresses, and wash bedding weekly in hot, soapy water.

Air Filtration: Consider upgrading your home's air conditioning filter to improve indoor air quality and reduce allergen exposure.

For those resorting to allergy medication, it's advisable to take preventive measures before symptoms escalate. Various over-the-counter medications can offer relief, including:

Oral Antihistamines: Effective for relieving sneezing, itching, and nasal congestion.

Oral Decongestants: Provide temporary relief from congestion symptoms.

Corticosteroid Nasal Sprays: Alleviate nasal symptoms by reducing inflammation.

Cromolyn Sodium Nasal Sprays: Block the release of immune system agents responsible for allergic reactions.

Nasal Saline Rinses: Helpful for nasal congestion by rinsing away irritants.

