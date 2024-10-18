Atlanta weather: Weekend will sunny, but pleasant

The Brief Metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have a sunny and pleasant weekend with high temperatures ranging from 70 to 78 degrees. Weather will remain mostly clear with evening temperatures dipping into the 40s. Further warming is expected Sunday, aligning with seasonal norms for the area. High school football games will enjoy cool and nice weather conditions, while college football on Saturday will have sunny and mild temperatures in the lower 70s. The Mercedes-Benz Stadium roof will be open for football games this weekend, with suitable weather for both Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame and the NFL game between the Falcons and the Seahawks.



A sunny and pleasant weekend is in the forecast for metro Atlanta and north Georgia, according to FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Jonathan Stacey.

In the metro Atlanta area, Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high near 72 degrees, accompanied by an east wind of 5 to 10 mph. Saturday night will bring clear skies and a low of around 46 degrees with a light northeast wind at around 5 mph. On Sunday, sunny conditions will continue, with a high of 77 degrees and a northeast wind of 5 mph. Sunday night is forecasted to be clear, with temperatures dropping to around 48 degrees and a light north wind becoming calm. Monday will see more sunshine, with a high near 78 degrees.

In north Georgia, Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 70 degrees and calm winds shifting east at around 5 mph. Saturday night remains mostly clear, with a low around 43 degrees. Sunday’s weather will also be sunny, reaching a high of 75 degrees with calm conditions. Sunday night will be clear, with a low around 46 degrees. Monday is expected to bring sunshine with temperatures peaking at 75 degrees.

FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Jonathan Stacey explained the regional weather trends: "In terms of the picture here at home, you can see the cold air continues to reign across the South. If you want warmer conditions, you have to go up in and across the Great Plains, even into the Great Lakes. Another pocket of cool air is diving in from the Pacific Northwest through the desert, Southwest. Nothing changes really for the first part of the weekend, but as we get into the day on Sunday, you’re going to see this reflected in the numbers as we’ll finally bring should be for this time of the year."

Stacey added that temperatures will dip into the 30s in Rome and Canton, while metro Atlanta will wake up to 47 degrees on Saturday morning. "The weekend doesn’t look too bad. It looks like the week, just because that gets us back to where we should be for this time of the year," Stacey concluded.

Weekend football forecast

Football fans can expect favorable weather conditions for this weekend’s games, according to FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chanley.

"It won't be as chilly. It's still going to be cool, though," Chanley noted about high school football games across the area. "It's pretty nice out there for high school football. All the area stadiums are going to be just magnificent."

Chanley explained that temperatures would start cooling, eventually dropping into the 50s with a light breeze. "Sunset (Friday night) is at 7 p.m., our last one at 7 p.m. until next spring. So, it's going to get dark in a hurry," he added.

Looking ahead to Saturday's college football matchups, Chanley highlighted the Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. "The roof will be open. How about sunny and mild temperatures there in the lower 70s for that 3:30 p.m. kickoff," he said.

Chanley also touched on the Georgia Bulldogs’ game in Austin, Texas, against the Longhorns. "A little warm out there in Austin, Texas. Kickoff temperature right around 81 or so and then cooling into the 70s," he explained, emphasizing the warmer conditions in Central Texas.

As for Sunday’s NFL game between the Falcons and the Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Chanley confirmed, "The roof will be open for that 1 p.m. kickoff. If you’re tailgating, expect it to be a little cooler at kickoff."