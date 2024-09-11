Hurricane Francine to impact Atlanta's weather through the weekend

Hurricane Francine made landfall in Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana on Wednesday evening as a category 2 storm.

As of 6 p.m., the center of the storm was located about 30 miles south-southwest of Morgan City or about 86 miles west-southwest of New Orleans.

Hurricane Francine makes landfall in Louisiana

Francine was packing winds of 100 mph and was moving to the northeast at 17 mph.

The storm drew fuel from exceedingly warm Gulf of Mexico waters, rapidly increasing before making landfall.

In Morgan City, gas stations had put plywood on the windows and moved trash cans inside, with a few pumps still serving the trickle of cars passing through shortly after dawn. The Louisiana National Guard has been mobilized in parishes that could be impacted by Francine. They are equipped with food, water, vehicles, about 100 boats and 50 helicopters to respond to the storm, including possible search-and-rescue operations.

Morgan City, home to around 11,500 people, sits on the banks of the Atchafalaya River in south Louisiana and is surrounded by lakes and marsh. It's described on the city's website as "gateway to the Gulf of Mexico for the shrimping and oilfield industries."

Francine to impact Georgia's weather

After making landfall, Francine is expected to continue to trek further inland. While the center of the storm will stay well west of the state, it will still impact Georgia's weather for the next few days.

Wednesday was breezy and mostly cloudy. Those clouds will continue to increase through the evening hours, as will the winds. Some showers and thunderstorms are possible across north Georgia well into the evening on Wednesday as the storm's outer bands push into the Peach State.

The biggest area of concern will be west of Interstate 75, where the threat of an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out through Friday.

The rain threat will extend through Friday evening, possibly impacting some high school football games. Some periods of heavy rain could dump 1 to 2 inches, with some isolated areas seeing more through Sunday.

Winds will increase over the next 24 hours with the worst expected on Thursday evening. Expect winds out of the east at 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 35 to 40 mph.

The good news is the temperatures will dip into the mid-70s over the weekend due to the rainy and cloudy conditions.

Wind Advisory for northwest Georgia

Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Floyd, Bartow, and Cherokee counties are under a Wind Advisory from 8 a.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday.

Winds will be as high as 25 mph out of the east with gusts as high as 35 mph.

The Associated Press contributed to this report