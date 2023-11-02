Atlanta forecast: Another day, another freeze warning; when will the cold snap end?

Temperatures across metro Atlanta are once again about to dip below freezing for a third and final night.

A Freeze Warning is in place for Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Troup, Meriwether, and Pike counties through Friday morning.

A Front Advisory in in effect for Wilkes, Greene, Taliaferro, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Pulaski, and Dodge counties until 10 a.m. Friday.

The mercury could drop as low as 28 degrees.

Frost and freeze conditions could impact plants vulnerable to the cold and will harm animals.

Friday, the lows will start to creep back above freezing again with highs closer to the mid-60s.

The high pressure will return to the area, which should push the colder air out and provide for a warm-up the next few days.

Expect low 70s for the highs over the weekend, with lows warming from the low 40s to the upper 40s.

Next week should be closer to average with temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s and low in the lower to mid-50s.

There should be no real rain chance over the next week.

And don’t forget to set the clocks back over the weekend as Eastern Standard Time returns.