A few strong to severe storms possible later Monday

Much of north Georgia is under a Level 1 or marginal risk for severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening.

The greatest threat will come from damaging winds to 60 mph and large hail. The risk of that happening is quite low, but it still bares watching.

The early afternoon may see a few showers developing but as temperatures get warmer during the late afternoon that is when the stronger storms will develop.

Even if we don't experience the hail or damaging winds, the stronger cells will have brief heavy rain as well as lightning as they move from southwest to northeast.

For the rest of the week expect on and off showers and a few thunder storms through Friday, but no severe weather is expected.