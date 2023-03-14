Today marks the 15-year anniversary of the 2008 Atlanta tornado outbreak

It is the 15th anniversary of a deadly tornado that tore through downtown Atlanta in 2008.

One person was killed following a building collapse during the tragic event. Another 30 people were injured.

The devastating twister, which was rated an EF2 by the National Weather Service, caused widespread damage across downtown, including the CNN Center and to the Georgia Dome, which was hosting the 2008 SEC men's basketball tournament.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ FOX 5 archival footage of the aftermath from the 2008 Atlanta tornado outbreak March 14-15, 2008.

Other buildings that were damaged included the Georgia World Congress Center, then Philips Arena now State Farm Arena, and the Omni Hotel, which had to be evacuated after numerous windows were blown out.

Atlanta landmarks, like Centennial Olympic Park and historic Oakland Cemetery also suffered damage.

According to the NWS, the tornado's maximum winds were estimated to be around 130 MPH.