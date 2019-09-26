Mouse, robot and banana: Nick Cannon drops hints for Season 3 of ‘The Masked Singer’ in new video
Season 3 is coming in hot.
Fox wins ‘The Masked Singer’ season 2, remaining celebrities revealed on season finale
This story contains spoilers from ‘The Masked Singer’ season 2 finale.
Tree catches sleigh ride home on FOX’s ‘The Masked Singer’
Butterfly unveiled on FOX’s ‘The Masked Singer’ — see the celebrity under the mask
Flower gets plucked: FOX’s 'The Masked Singer' eliminates iconic celebrity contestant
Flower won't be coming into full bloom on "The Masked Singer."
Penguin and black widow unmasked: FOX’s ‘The Masked Singer’ unveils 2 more celebrity contestants
The funny bones behind the skeleton reveals himself on ‘The Masked Singer’
Another week, another masked celebrity bites the dust, and this time it was the skeleton, who had to bury his dreams of victory and reveal his true identity.
'The Masked Singer' unmasks the celebrity contestant behind the eagle
The penguin is prepared to ice out the competition on 'The Masked Singer' Season 2
A team of over a dozen fabricators hand-crafted the penguin’s head, which is made out of chrome silk. The complex beak design makes it the most difficult mask to see out of on stage.
‘The eagle has officially landed’ on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2
The look is so fly, it should be “ill-eagle.”
The black widow on Season 2 of ‘The Masked Singer’ will leave the competition hanging by a thread
Crawling up the water spout and headed straight for the stage, the black widow from “The Masked Singer” Season 2 is sure to leave the competition with a serious case of arachnophobia.
The flower from Season 2 of ‘The Masked Singer’ is ready to put the petal to the metal
As the competition heats up for the second season of “The Masked Singer,” the flower finds its roots on stage as it plots to pluck out the other masked contestants one by one.
Panda reveal: ‘Sentimental favorite’ packs a punch, but doesn’t make the cut on ‘The Masked Singer’
The latest revelation in FOX’s “The Masked Singer” is the identity of the panda.
The panda is sure to bamboozle the crowd on Season 2 of ‘The Masked Singer’
This furry behemoth of a contestant is sure to wow the crowd with its massive talent — and its massive head.
The leopard is ready to move ‘meowtains’ on ‘The Masked Singer’
Think you can guess who is underneath the lavish costumes featured in “The Masked Singer”? Here’s another competitor vying for the golden trophy: the leopard.
‘Party like a flockstar’: Flamingo in ‘The Masked Singer’ season 2 has a leg up on the competition
This fierce and fabulous bird is ready to steal the show until its feathers fall off.
Delicious mystery solved: Egg and ice cream vocalists revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2
The Season 2 premiere of FOX’s masked celebrity singing competition “The Masked Singer” had its first two big reveals.
The ‘thingamajig’ in Season 2 of ‘The Masked Singer’ is tall, hairy and out of left field
Don’t spend too much time trying to guess what it is, just know that this “thingamajig” is incredible and is coming out of left field aimed straight at the prize on Season 2 of “The Masked Singer.”