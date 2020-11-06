Live
News
Weather
Good Day
Sports
Contests
Email
More
Watch Live
Expand / Collapse search
☰
Search site
News
Local
I-Team
Call for Action
National
Coronavirus
Health
Politics
Entertainment
FOX 5 Atlanta App
Weather
Closings
Netcams
Savannah Cams
FOX 5 Storm Team App
Traffic
Good Day Atlanta
Burgers with Buck
Casting Call
Pet of the Day
Trending Live
FOX Medical Team
Sports
Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta United
High 5 Sports
Shows
Good Day Atlanta
The_Next_Atlanta
The Georgia Gang
Like It or Not
Watch Live
What's On FOX
TV Schedule
About Us
Seen on TV
Contests
FOX 5 News Team
Contact Us
Sign up for Email Alerts
Jobs
Internships
FCC Public File
FCC Applications
Captioning
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Georgia
MAP: Track COVID-19 in Georgia
MAP: Track COVID-19 in the U.S.
Signs & symptoms
Watch CoronavirusNow
Closings & cancellations
Money
Personal Finance
Economy
Business
Stock Market
Small Business
Election
FOX 5 Voter Guide
Election Results
The Road to November
Regional News
Tampa News - FOX 13 News
Orlando News - FOX 35 Orlando
Gainesville News - FOX 51 Gainesville
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
The Big Leap
No articles found.