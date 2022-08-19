Bodycam video shows arrest of Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna for DUI in Gwinnett County
The Norcross Police Department released video of officers arresting Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna for DUI. In the video, Ozuna can be heard telling the officer "sorry, sorry, I'm Ozuna from the Braves."
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and a traffic charge, according to Gwinnett County Jail records.