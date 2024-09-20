Where to watch the Falcons, other NFL teams: Week 3

article

We’re already into the third week of the NFL season, and the Atlanta Falcons are looking to continue their renewed enthusiasm with a win against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs at home.

The Chiefs, Texans, and Lions are atop the FOX Sports’ power rankings for Week 3, but the Falcons are hoping to keep their upward momentum and send the No. 1 contender plummeting down the list.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins is coming off guiding the Falcons on a 70-yard drive in the final two minutes for a stunning road victory over the Philadelphia Eagles this past Monday night, looking very much like a guy who was worth that four-year, $180 million contract he received in free agency.

"It’s so important to find ways to win," Cousins said. "That’s how you put together a great season. When you have these games that could go either way, you find a way to have it break your way. That’s the way this league is and so when we can find those inches, it can really change the tale of the season."

While the Chiefs have been off to a winning start, they've been two plays from 0-2, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes conceding that his performance has not been up to par. He is averaging just 221 yards passing, with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Falcons are putting their faith that their defense led by free safety Jessie Bates III will help put the pressure to keep Mahomes on edge.

Week 3 features some other key games between 2-0 teams, including the Texans at the Vikings and the Chargers at the Steelers.

America's Game of the Week features two teams that have struggled early on in the season. The Baltimore Ravens sit at 0-2 after coming within inches of beating the Chiefs in Week 1 and then losing to the Raiders by a field goal with 27 seconds remaining. In Dallas' case, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys hope to right the ship after getting handily defeated by the Saints - their first regular season game loss at home in 17 games.

Week 3 NFL game schedule & networks

Thursday, Sept. 19

New England at N.Y. Jets: 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Sunday, Sept. 22

N.Y. Giants at Cleveland: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Chicago at Indianapolis: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Houston at Minnesota: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Philadelphia at New Orleans: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Pittsburgh: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Denver at Tampa Bay: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Green Bay at Tennessee: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Carolina at Las Vegas: 4 p.m ET (CBS)

Miami at Seattle: 4 p.m. ET (CBS)

Detroit at Arizona: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore at Dallas: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at L.A. Rams: 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Kansas City at Atlanta: 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 23

Jacksonville at Buffalo: 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Washington at Cincinnati: 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC)

How to watch the NFL on FOX

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, Hulu, Sling, Fubo, YouTube TV, and others.

Games on FOX can also be streamed on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports App, though you may have to provide your cable company or streaming subscription details.

Before all of the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 12 p.m. ET on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchup and talk to key players and coaches.

The Source Information for this story was provided by FOX Sports and the Associated Press.

