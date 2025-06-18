Usher takes the mound: Atlanta Braves Celebrate 'Usher Night' at Truist Park

article

The Brief Usher was honored at Truist Park during "Usher Night," where he threw the ceremonial first pitch, celebrating his connection to Atlanta and its sports culture. The first 15,000 fans received limited-edition Usher bobbleheads featuring his iconic "Peace Up, A Town Down" gesture, and a co-branded Usher × Braves merchandise collection debuted. The Battery hosted activities including a DJ playing Usher's hits and a food truck serving dishes inspired by his music, highlighting his influence on Atlanta's cultural identity.



Grammy-winning R&B star Usher was honored at Truist Park on Wednesday as the Atlanta Braves hosted "Usher Night," a celebration of the singer’s legacy and his ties to the city.

What we know:

The evening began with Usher throwing out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Braves’ matchup with the New York Mets. Fans erupted in applause as the Atlanta-born artist stepped onto the mound, highlighting his long-standing connection to the city and its sports culture.

Entertainer Usher throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The first 15,000 fans through the gates received a limited-edition Usher bobblehead, designed by the artist himself and featuring his iconic "Peace Up, A Town Down" hand gesture—a nod to both his music and the Braves' in-game celebrations.

Outside the stadium, The Battery buzzed with activity. A DJ played a curated selection of Usher’s greatest hits, while the "Coming Home Diner" food truck near the first base gate served dishes inspired by his music. Fans lined up for plates of fried fish and grits, lemon pepper wet wings, and shrimp and grits—creative takes on songs like "OMG," "My Way," and "Yeah!"

A co-branded Usher × Braves merchandise collection also debuted Wednesday night, available at the Braves Clubhouse Store and Threads at The Battery. The apparel line featured T-shirts, hoodies, and caps centered around the "Peace Up, A Town" theme and included an upside-down Braves logo referencing Usher’s signature gesture.

Grammy-winning R&B star Usher was honored during "Usher Night" with his own bobblehead as the Atlanta Braves take on the New York Mets at Truist Park in Atlanta on June 18, 2025. (Courtesy: Aaron Elya)

Dig deeper:

Usher, a 16-time Grammy Award winner who has sold more than 65 million albums worldwide, rose to fame in the 1990s and has remained one of Atlanta’s most prominent cultural ambassadors.

As fans left Truist Park with bobbleheads and merchandise in hand, the evening stood as a tribute not just to Usher’s music career, but to his role in shaping Atlanta’s identity—where "Peace Up, A Town Down" continues to be a unifying hometown salute.