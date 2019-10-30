Update: Trae Young to miss at least one game with ankle sprain

The Atlanta Hawks released the following statement clarifying the injury suffered by Trae Young in Tuesday night's game against the Miami Heat.

"Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young sustained a right ankle sprain during last night’s game at Miami. Earlier today he received treatment at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex and he was ruled OUT for tomorrow night’s game versus the Miami Heat. Young will be re-evaluated on Monday and his status will be updated as appropriate."

The Hawks started the season 2-0 before losing to Philadelphia and Miami on consecutive nights. They return to action Thursday night against Miami inside State Farm Arena before hosting the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.