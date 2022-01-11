Two of Georgia Football's greatest meet on field after clinching National Championship

Georgia Football posted a photo of Coach Kirby Smart and Bulldogs legendary Coach Vince Dooley meeting and hugging on the field after UGA’s historic win over Alabama on Monday to clinch the National Championship for the first time in 41 years.

"I think about hugging Vince Dooley's neck after the game," Smart told reporters following the game. "And I’m in tears and he’s in tears."

The only caption for the photo posted by Georgia Football was two goat emojis with a handshake emoji in the middle. And many fans will agree with that assessment.

Going into the matchup, Dooley believed a rematch would work in Georgia’s favor. Dooley also had faith Georgia’s defense will fare better in its second chance against Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

"In most cases, not all, it’s tough to beat good teams again for the second time," Dooley told The Associated Press earlier last week. "I’m hopeful that’s what is going to happen."

Dooley, 89, was spotted by Smart before the game and the current coach felt it was a bit of kismet.

"I got off the elevator the other night and I thought it was a sign when the elevator opened on the 15th floor and Vince Dooley was sitting on a bench locked out of his room," Smart said. "I thought, 'God put him there for me to see him the night before the game,' and he was waiting on his key to come up to his room."

Dooley won 201 games as Georgia’s coach for 25 years, from 1964 to 1988. With Dooley as a coach, Georgia won its last national championship in 1980, beating Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl.

Dooley’s 1982 team, led by Heisman Trophy-winning tailback Herschel Walker, won its third consecutive Southeastern Conference title and was undefeated before losing to Penn State in the Sugar Bowl.

This season’s Bulldogs completed their first undefeated regular season since the 1982 team and were ranked No. 1 before losing to Alabama 41-24 in the SEC championship game on Dec. 4. Georgia responded to the loss with an impressive 34-11 win over Michigan in the CFP semifinal Orange Bowl on Dec. 31.

The 1980 championship ensured Dooley’s legacy at Georgia. Similarly, Kirby Smart bolstered his big-game reputation by taking his first win over Alabama’s Nick Saban, his former boss, and the first National Championship in 41 years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report