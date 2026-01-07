Hawks trade Trae Young to Wizards in midseason blockbuster reset
ATLANTA - In a midseason blockbuster that marks the end of an era in Atlanta, the Washington Wizards have acquired four-time All-Star guard Trae Young from the Hawks.
What we know:
The trade, finalized on Jan. 7, 2026, sends veteran guard C.J. McCollum and forward Corey Kispert to Atlanta. The deal serves as a massive reset for both franchises just weeks before the February trade deadline.
Who was Trae Young traded for?
Dig deeper:
The trade was structured to satisfy both Atlanta's desire for financial flexibility and Washington’s search for a franchise centerpiece.
Washington receives: Trae Young.
Atlanta receives: C.J. McCollum ($30.6M expiring contract), Corey Kispert.
By moving Young, the Hawks successfully cleared his massive $49 million player option for next season. This move grants Atlanta roughly $40 million in cap space, allowing them to fully build around breakout star Jalen Johnson, who has been averaging near a triple-double this season.
The Source: The details in this article come from reporting by FOX Sports.