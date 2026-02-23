Groups to push GA lawmakers for more Medicaid waivers

The Brief Several Georgia nonprofits are set to advocate for more Medicaid waivers for people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Parent to Parent of Georgia said the governor is proposing 100 waivers and want to increase the number to more than 1,200. Parents can sometimes wait years for a waiver to be approved.



Several nonprofit organizations will be advocating to state lawmakers next month for additional Medicaid waivers in this year's state budget.

What they're saying:

Latoya Palmer-Addy, the CEO of Parent to Parent of Georgia, said New Option and Comprehensive Support waivers — known as NOW and COMP waivers — are a part of Medicaid in Georgia.

"Gov. [Brian] Kemp is proposing 100 slots in his current budget, and we're asking for 1,217 slots to be allocated this fiscal year," Palmer-Addy said.

She said these waivers allow people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities to be able to stay in their family's home and be out in the community.

"We are talking about therapies, respite, so that’s giving caregivers a break. Also, in-home, our community-based supports as well," Palmer-Addy said.

Palmer-Addy said the non-profit will be among several advocating for the additional waivers under the Gold Dome in March.

Lori Jackson's adopted 14-year-old son Landon, who has autism and is non-verbal, has been waiting for years for a waiver. She said she often travels to Atlanta from her home near Valdosta to visit specialists.

"The waiver would allow me to have somebody in my home that can actually help with his care because, like I said, he’s 24/7. I have had to change jobs quite frequently. I’m a single parent," Jackson said.

Sitara Nayak lives in Cobb County. Her 24-year-old son, Ishan, receives a COMP waiver.

She said it helps cover the cost of his care and "just live a regular life like everybody else, like any other 24-year-old. It gives him that opportunity to just be who he is."

What's next:

Parent to Parent of Georgia said the day of advocacy at the state capitol will be held on March 4.

Dig deeper:

More information on NOW and COMP waivers can be found on the state of Georgia's website.

Parent to Parent of Georgia said about 14,000 people are participating in the NOW and COMP waiver programs.

The organization said it provided information and training to 1,220 parents and caregivers on how to apply for the NOW and COMP waivers. Click here to learn more about the organization.



