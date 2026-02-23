Expand / Collapse search
High winds hamper DeKalb firefighters battling house fires

By Brittney Edney/FOX 5 Atlanta
Published  February 23, 2026 5:54am EST
DeKalb County
2 early-morning fires in DeKalb County

The Brief

    • No Major Injuries Reported: Residents in both the Pinehurst Place and Columbia Drive fires escaped safely.
    • Weather Challenges: Strong winds hampered firefighting efforts, making it difficult to control the blazes.
    • Red Cross Assistance: The organization is providing emergency aid to the families displaced from both homes.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters battled two separate residential fires Monday morning as high winds created dangerous and difficult conditions for crews across the county.

What we know:

The most recent blaze broke out at a home on Pinehurst Place. DeKalb County fire officials confirmed that two people were inside the residence when the fire started, but both escaped without major injury (transported to hospital for smoke inhalation). While the main body of the fire has been brought under control, crews remained on-site early Monday morning using aerial water streams to extinguish remaining hot spots.

Before that, firefighters responded to another house fire on Columbia Drive. Authorities reported that no major injuries occurred in that incident as well. The American Red Cross has been called to assist the families displaced by both fires.

What they're saying:

Fire officials noted that the morning's strong wind gusts posed a significant challenge, making it difficult to extinguish the flames and creating additional hazards for responding personnel.

What we don't know:

At this time, the causes of the fires are unknown.

This is a developing story and information above is subject to change. Check back for updates.

The Source

  • This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report. FOX 5 Atlanta sent a crew to the scenes. 

DeKalb CountyNews