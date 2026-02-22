Weather whiplash: Gusty winds, below freezing temperatures in North Georgia

The Brief North Georgia is experiencing a case of weather whiplash. From record-breaking warmth to gusty winds, making temperatures feel like the teens. The Arctic blast is expected to last until Tuesday, with temperatures gradually rebounding by Wednesday.



A blast of Canadian air has led to temperatures dropping drastically across North Georgia on Sunday and into Monday.

The cold shock comes after several days of spring-like warmth with temperatures hitting a record 80 degrees on Friday.

What we know:

Highs are expected to reach the mid to high 40s on Sunday, but gusty winds that could reach nearly 40 mph are making those numbers feel even colder.

A wind advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday with gusts between 30 and 40 mph.

Temperatures will continue to drop, with feels-like temperatures in the teens overnight until Monday morning.

Monday will see a high in the low 40s with a low in the high 20s. Although the wind advisory ends on Sunday, gusty winds are expected to persist on Monday, causing the air to feel even cooler.

What's next:

Despite a frigid start, models suggest the area should return to the 60s by Wednesday. A bout of rain is likely on Thursday.



