Wind Advisory
until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Wind Advisory
until SUN 7:00 PM EST, Douglas County, Butts County, Forsyth County, Floyd County, Lumpkin County, Morgan County, Catoosa County, Dade County, Clarke County, DeKalb County, Greene County, Carroll County, Banks County, Hall County, Lamar County, Heard County, Dawson County, Pike County, White County, Union County, Oconee County, Towns County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Upson County, Newton County, Jasper County, Meriwether County, Clayton County, Murray County, Rockdale County, Haralson County, Barrow County, Henry County, Troup County, Paulding County, Walton County, Spalding County, South Fulton County, Coweta County, Polk County, Gilmer County, Fayette County, Madison County, Gordon County, Oglethorpe County, Cherokee County, Chattooga County, Walker County, Cobb County, Whitfield County, Jackson County, Bartow County, Fannin County, Putnam County, Pickens County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 1:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, North Fulton County, Paulding County, Barrow County, Troup County, Murray County, Douglas County, Lumpkin County, Forsyth County, Upson County, Jackson County, Dade County, Coweta County, Putnam County, Oconee County, Gwinnett County, Chattooga County, Pickens County, Clayton County, Butts County, Gilmer County, Greene County, Hall County, White County, Spalding County, Walton County, Heard County, Cobb County, Oglethorpe County, Walker County, Cherokee County, Clarke County, Catoosa County, DeKalb County, Dawson County, Union County, Fannin County, Banks County, South Fulton County, Gordon County, Lamar County, Floyd County, Haralson County, Newton County, Rockdale County, Madison County, Bartow County, Towns County, Meriwether County, Carroll County, Jasper County, Morgan County, Pike County, Henry County, Whitfield County, Fayette County, Polk County

Weather whiplash: Gusty winds, below freezing temperatures in North Georgia

By and Jameson Moyer
Published  February 22, 2026 1:16pm EST
Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta
Sunday morning forecast update

An arctic blast of air is causing below freezing temperatures to spread across North Georgia. Here's your latest weather update. 

The Brief

    • North Georgia is experiencing a case of weather whiplash.
    • From record-breaking warmth to gusty winds, making temperatures feel like the teens.
    • The Arctic blast is expected to last until Tuesday, with temperatures gradually rebounding by Wednesday.

ATLANTA - A blast of Canadian air has led to temperatures dropping drastically across North Georgia on Sunday and into Monday. 

The cold shock comes after several days of spring-like warmth with temperatures hitting a record 80 degrees on Friday. 

What we know:

Highs are expected to reach the mid to high 40s on Sunday, but gusty winds that could reach nearly 40 mph are making those numbers feel even colder.

A wind advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday with gusts between 30 and 40 mph.

Temperatures will continue to drop, with feels-like temperatures in the teens overnight until Monday morning.

Monday will see a high in the low 40s with a low in the high 20s. Although the wind advisory ends on Sunday, gusty winds are expected to persist on Monday, causing the air to feel even cooler. 

What's next:

Despite a frigid start, models suggest the area should return to the 60s by Wednesday. A bout of rain is likely on Thursday. 
 

The Source: Information in this report comes from FOX 5 Storm Team Meterologist Alex Forbes. 

