Weather whiplash: Gusty winds, below freezing temperatures in North Georgia
ATLANTA - A blast of Canadian air has led to temperatures dropping drastically across North Georgia on Sunday and into Monday.
The cold shock comes after several days of spring-like warmth with temperatures hitting a record 80 degrees on Friday.
What we know:
Highs are expected to reach the mid to high 40s on Sunday, but gusty winds that could reach nearly 40 mph are making those numbers feel even colder.
A wind advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday with gusts between 30 and 40 mph.
Temperatures will continue to drop, with feels-like temperatures in the teens overnight until Monday morning.
Monday will see a high in the low 40s with a low in the high 20s. Although the wind advisory ends on Sunday, gusty winds are expected to persist on Monday, causing the air to feel even cooler.
What's next:
Despite a frigid start, models suggest the area should return to the 60s by Wednesday. A bout of rain is likely on Thursday.
The Source: Information in this report comes from FOX 5 Storm Team Meterologist Alex Forbes.