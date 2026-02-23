Hiker airlifted after 8-hour rescue on Appalachian Trail

article

A multi-agency rescue operation saved a 46-year-old hiker Saturday after he became incapacitated in a remote section of the Appalachian Trail.

What we know:

Fannin County 911 received a call at approximately 10:39 a.m. reporting that a man hiking northbound near Hawk Mountain had fallen ill and was unable to walk. Emergency crews from Fannin County EMA, Fire, and EMS navigated the difficult terrain to reach the non-ambulatory patient.

Due to the rugged environment, responders performed a "technical carry-out" using a stokes basket to move the man to an extraction point. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources provided aerial support, using a long-line to lift the hiker from the mountainside to a landing zone. He was then transferred to a Life Force helicopter and flown to a nearby hospital for treatment.

What they're saying:

The grueling operation lasted more than eight hours, concluding just after 7 p.m. Officials used the incident to remind hikers to stay hydrated, know their physical limits, and always share their trail plans with others before heading into remote areas.