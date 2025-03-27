Ticket prices for March Madness Atlanta games reportedly surging
ATLANTA - March Madness is taking over downtown this weekend as NCAA tournament games tip off Friday at State Farm Arena.
What we know:
Michigan State and Ole Miss will face off first in the Sweet 16 round, followed by a matchup between Auburn and Michigan. Both Auburn and Michigan shared photos this week of their teams departing for Atlanta. Tipoff for the Auburn-Michigan game is scheduled for 9:39 p.m. Friday.
Fans hoping to attend may face steep ticket prices. According to ticketing technology company Victory Live, prices in the southern region have surged following Auburn’s second-round win and Ole Miss’s victory.
As of Monday, the average ticket price had climbed to about $940 — a jump of more than $500 from Saturday’s average.