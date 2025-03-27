Ticket prices for March Madness Atlanta games reportedly surging

article

March Madness is taking over downtown this weekend as NCAA tournament games tip off Friday at State Farm Arena.

What we know:

Michigan State and Ole Miss will face off first in the Sweet 16 round, followed by a matchup between Auburn and Michigan. Both Auburn and Michigan shared photos this week of their teams departing for Atlanta. Tipoff for the Auburn-Michigan game is scheduled for 9:39 p.m. Friday.

Fans hoping to attend may face steep ticket prices. According to ticketing technology company Victory Live, prices in the southern region have surged following Auburn’s second-round win and Ole Miss’s victory.

As of Monday, the average ticket price had climbed to about $940 — a jump of more than $500 from Saturday’s average.