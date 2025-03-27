Expand / Collapse search

Ticket prices for March Madness Atlanta games reportedly surging

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 27, 2025 7:47am EDT
NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament
Credit: State Farm Arena

The Brief

    • NCAA March Madness games begin Friday at State Farm Arena, with Michigan State facing Ole Miss and Auburn taking on Michigan in the Sweet 16.
    • Auburn and Michigan are set to tip off at 9:39 p.m., with both teams sharing their travel to Atlanta on social media.
    • Ticket prices have soared, with the average cost reaching $940 as of Monday — a $500 increase from Saturday, according to Victory Live.

ATLANTA - March Madness is taking over downtown this weekend as NCAA tournament games tip off Friday at State Farm Arena.

What we know:

Michigan State and Ole Miss will face off first in the Sweet 16 round, followed by a matchup between Auburn and Michigan. Both Auburn and Michigan shared photos this week of their teams departing for Atlanta. Tipoff for the Auburn-Michigan game is scheduled for 9:39 p.m. Friday.

Fans hoping to attend may face steep ticket prices. According to ticketing technology company Victory Live, prices in the southern region have surged following Auburn’s second-round win and Ole Miss’s victory.

As of Monday, the average ticket price had climbed to about $940 — a jump of more than $500 from Saturday’s average.

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by Victory Live. 

