Team of the week pep rally at St. Francis

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - In one of the closest votes we've had all season, the St. Francis Knights pulled ahead to become the High 5 Sports Team of the Week!
Good Day's Paul Milliken helped the Knights celebrate in Alpharetta Thursday morning with a special TOTW pep rally at the school.
The Knights were presented with the coveted High 5 Sports Hand Trophy at a special pep rally on Good Day Atlanta.