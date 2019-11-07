Expand / Collapse search

Team of the Week pep rally at St. Francis

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - In one of the closest votes we've had all season, the St. Francis Knights pulled ahead to become the High 5 Sports Team of the Week! 

Good Day's Paul Milliken helped the Knights celebrate in Alpharetta Thursday morning with a special TOTW pep rally at the school. 

Congrats to the St. Francis Knights - our High 5 Sports Team of the Week.

St. Francis Knights get TOTW Hand Trophy

The Knights were presented with the coveted High 5 Sports Hand Trophy at a special pep rally on Good Day Atlanta.