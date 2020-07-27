Stephen Glass tapped as Atlanta United interim head coach

Atlanta United announced Frank de Boer's interim replacement Monday morning: Atlanta United 2 head coach Stephen Glass.

The Scotland native takes over immediately while the team starts its search for a permanent replacement.

"I am honored to take over as interim head coach for the Atlanta United first team," Glass said in a team realse. "I am committed to continuing the hard work the team has done to establish itself as a top club in MLS, and to meeting the high standard expected of us both on and off the field. I look forward to quickly establishing a structure and rapport with the players as we prepare to return to play in our home market."

Academy Director Tony Annan will take over as interim head coach of Atlanta United 2.

After his professional playing career, Glass joined Atlanta United in August 2018 as a coach for the Academy, focusing on the U-17 squad. He was promoted to head coach of the club’s USL Championship affiliate ATL UTD 2 in January 2019.

"Stephen not only has professional experience as a player at the highest levels of the sport, he is a proven leader and is well respected as a coach by his players and staff," Atlanta United president Darren Eales said in a team release. "We have great confidence that Stephen will reenergize the team and move the club in the right direction during this transition period."

Glass began his playing career at Aberdeen FC, where he made more than 110 appearances and scored eight goals during five seasons. He moved to the English Premier League with Newcastle United in 1998-2001 and scored seven times in 42 appearances. He then spent two seasons in the English Championship with Watford before moving back to Scotland and appearing in 86 matches for Hibernian. He concluded his playing career with a stint in NASL as a member of the Carolina RailHawks in 2011. Overall, Glass made 380 professional league appearances, while also representing Scotland internationally.