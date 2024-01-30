Expand / Collapse search

Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu: NBA stars to square off in epic 3-point showdown

By Chris Williams
An all-star moment between two NBA titans will come down next month when NBA 3-point leader Stephen Curry and WNBA 3-point record holder Sabrina Ionescu will compete in a 3-point contest at All-Star Weekend.

The shootout that both of them wanted is officially a reality, the NBA announced Tuesday. "Stephen vs. Sabrina" will happen as part of All-Star Saturday Night in Indianapolis on Feb. 17. 

This matchup was months in the making. Curry was wired with a microphone for Golden State’s game last Thursday night against Sacramento and had a discussion with Warriors teammate Brandin Podziemski about Ionescu, who scored an almost-perfect 37 points in the WNBA’s 3-point contest last summer. That topped Curry’s NBA 3-point contest best of 31.

"I think I’ve got to challenge her," Curry told Podziemski.

That's when Ionescu took to social media to respond. 

RELATED: Tristan Thompson suspended for 25 games after violating NBA anti-drug policy

"Let’s getttttt it!! See ya at the 3 pt line," she posted on social media. 

"Stage is set! Let’s get it@sabrina_i20!" Curry later responded.

Curry will shoot from the NBA 3-point line with NBA basketballs, and Ionescu will shoot from the WNBA 3-point line with WNBA basketballs. At stake: bragging rights and a lot of cash for charity — Curry’s Eat.Learn.Play. nonprofit and Ionescu’s SI20 Foundation will receive a donation from the NBA and WNBA for participating. Every shot they make — $1,000 for regular 3s, $2,000 for money-ball 3s and $3,000 for deeper 3s from nearly 30 feet — will bring a donation from State Farm to the NBA Foundation "to support economic empowerment in the Black community," the league said.

Curry has four of the five highest single-season 3-point make totals in NBA history, with his record of 402 coming in the 2015-16 season. Ionescu led the WNBA with 128 made 3s last season, while shooting nearly 45% from distance.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 