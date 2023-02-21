Atlanta Hawks fire head coach Nate McMillan

article

The Atlanta Hawks have fired head coach Nate McMillan.

Atlanta currently sits eighth in the Eastern Conference and holds a 29-30 record at the All-Star break.

Hawks General Manager Landry Fields made the announcement on Tuesday the 58-year-old coach was relieved of his coaching duties.

McMillan took over as coach when Lloyd Pierce was fired almost two years to the day during the 2020-21 season and led the Hawks 14-20 to the Eastern Conference Finals. He was signed to a four-year contract after the season.

"I would like to thank Nate for his leadership and professionalism during his time with the Hawks. He is truly a class act, and we appreciate the graciousness and work ethic he brought with him every day," Fields said. "Decisions like these, especially in-season, are always extremely difficult, but we believe it’s in the best interest of our team to move forward with another voice leading the way."

McMillan was 99-80 in three seasons as the Hawks' head coach, including leading them to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, when he took over for then-fired Lloyd Pierce.

What was Nate McMillan's record?

Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan watches down court during the first half against the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena on January 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

McMillan had a 760-668 record in five seasons with Seattle, seven with Portland, four with Indiana and parts of three with Atlanta. He was upset that a disagreement with Hawks star guard Trae Young during a shootaround became public on Dec. 2, 2022. Young was injured but skipped the game that night, leading to speculation that McMillan and Young are at odds.

There was speculation at the end of last year, McMillion would retire midseason, but he denied he was thinking about it.

It’s been a busy season in the front office, with Travis Schlenk stepping down last week from his position as president of basketball operations to work as an adviser. General manager Landry Fields has assumed control of daily operations. Fields was promoted to GM earlier this year.

McMillan spent his entire 12-year playing career with Seattle, ending in 1997-98, and averaged 5.9 points and 6.1 assists.

Who is taking over as interim head coach of the Hawks?

Assistant Coach Joe Prunty of the Atlanta Hawks is seen during warmups before a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at State Farm Arena on March 20, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Getty Images) Expand

Assistant coach Joe Prunty, who joined the team as lead assistant in July 2021, will serve as Atlanta's interim coach.

Prunty has three NBA Championships under his belt for his five years as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs starting in 2000. He has also been an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns (2018-19), Brooklyn Nets (2013-14), Cleveland Cavaliers (2010-13), Portland Trail Blazers (2008-10), and Dallas Mavericks (2005-08).

He also with the Milwaukee Bucks from 2014 to 2018. He would serve as the interim head coach there for the final 37 games of the 2017-18 season, going 21-16, and 17 games in the 2015-15 season.

Please check back to this developing story.