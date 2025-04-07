The Masters: Practice suspended, Augusta National grounds evacuated

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Messaging is displayed on a leaderboard reading 'Play Suspended' with a weather warning during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The Brief Augusta National suspended Monday’s Masters practice round and evacuated the grounds due to severe weather. Heavy storms brought rain, downed trees, power outages, and flash flooding across Georgia. Patrons with Monday tickets are not eligible for refunds or rain checks, per Augusta National’s policy.



The Augusta National Golf Club says it was forced to suspend Monday's practice round for the Masters and evacuate the grounds at 11:25 a.m. Monday due to weather.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is not known how long the practice round will be suspended or if patrons will be allowed to return to the grounds later today. Rain is expected to continue throughout much of the afternoon. Fortunately, the weather is expected to improve the rest of the week.

What we know:

A strong storm moved into Georgia early Monday morning, dumping several inches of rain, bringing down trees and power lines, and causing flash flooding.

The club reportedly told patrons Sunday night that the gates would be closed Monday morning, but ultimately allowed them to enter, according to Golfweek.

Unfortunately, tickets are only valid for the date indicated on the face of the ticket. According to its website, Augusta National reserves the right to suspend the tournament or close the golf course due to adverse weather conditions or other safety reasons, and it does not offer any refunds, rain checks, exchanges, or replacements.

What is the Masters?

Dig deeper:

The Masters Tournament is one of the four major championships in men's professional golf. It is held annually at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta and is known for its tradition, prestige, and the iconic green jacket that is given to the winner. It is also the only major tournament conducted by a private club rather than a national golf organization like the PGA.