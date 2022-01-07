Parents of Travon Walker talk about the long road from recruit to College Football Championship

Travon Walker was the nation's No. 7 high school prospect. The Upson-Lee High School athlete committed to Georgia back in July 2018 live on FOX 5.

The 6-5, 272-pound defensive lineman has had a long road from recruit to potential national champion in that short time.

And behind it all were his parents Stead and Lasonia Walker.

The couple talked about the pride they had for their son both on and off the field ahead of Monday’s big game.

