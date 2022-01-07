What You Need to Know: Georgia vs. Alabama National Championship preview

Alabama has a chance to repeat. Georgia has a chance for revenge.

The rematch is set, and it will decide the College Football Playoff national championship. After a pair of easy wins in the semifinals, the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs — the only two teams to be ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 this season — will meet again to decide the title.

Alabama will be seeking a seventh national championship in the last 13 years under coach Nick Saban. Georgia is playing with hopes of claiming its first national title since Herschel Walker led the Bulldogs to the title in the 1980 season.

A mere 37 days after they last played, Alabama faces Georgia again with a national championship on the line.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Will Anderson Jr. #31 of the Alabama Crimson Tide tackles James Cook #4 of the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter of the SEC Championship game against the at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta Expand

Georgia Football Head Coach Kirby Smart, a former assistant coach on Saban's staff, has never beaten his former boss.

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban and Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart pose for a photo with the championship trophy ahead of the 2022 National Championship game.

Georgia is 0-4 vs. Alabama since Smart was hired in Athens to lead the program in 2016. Since 2008, the Bulldogs have lost their last six games against Alabama.

Smart conceded that some key things have changed compared to what was on film leading up to this season’s SEC championship game.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP COULD LEAD TO MORE NIL DEALS FOR GEORGIA PLAYERS

The Bulldogs can now study what they did wrong in their only loss of the season, as well as an impressive bounce-back victory over Michigan in the Orange Bowl semifinal on New Year’s Eve.

"You’ve got to be careful," Smart said. "What tendencies changed, what matchups we’re looking for, who is in, who is out. There’s a lot of things that go into it."

Who is playing in the College Football National Championship?

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. No. 3 Georgia Football faced No. 1 Alabama Football in the 2018 National Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Tide topped the Dawgs 26-23.

When and where is the game being played?

The game will take place in downtown Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium. The stadium has a seating capacity of 70,000. The stadium features a retractable roof as well as a retractable window. The roof and the windows are expected to be closed during the game.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Georgia Bulldogs fans hold a sign in the second half of a game against the Michigan Wolverines in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2 Expand

What time is the National Championship?

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. EST.

Who is singing the National Anthem prior to kickoff?

Grammy-nominated artist Natalie Grant is set to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner before the start of the game. Grant is a five-time Gospel Music Association Female Vocalist of the Year, with 42 Dove Award nominations, according to the College Football Playoff committee.

How can you watch the College Football Championship Game?

The game will broadcast live on ESPN and will be available to stream live on the ESPN app.

Where can I get College Football Championship gear if Georgia wins?

Several sporting goods stores are preparing for fans and are stocking their shelves with gear if the Bulldogs are able to pull off a win. One local Academy Sports and Outdoors located reported at least 40 boxes filled with championship gear arrived on Friday.

Has any team ever won back-to-back CFP National Titles?

Alabama has gone 3-2 in its previous CFP title game appearances, alternating wins and losses every time. Nobody in the CFP era has won back-to-back titles.

Alabama is 0-2 in its opportunities to do so, and Clemson also lost when it had a bid for consecutive College Football Playoff crowns.

Georgia can only hope that trend continues.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

