NFL Draft: Georgia's Travon Walker No. 1 pick, drafted by Jacksonville

Georgia Bulldogs edge rusher Travon Walker was drafted by Jacksonville Jaguars. The dynamic playmaker who combines speed and athleticism is the first overall pick in the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Walker, who has some raw elements to his game but an extremely high ceiling for his skills, joins former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the second straight top overall selection by the Jaguars.

Walker was a five-star out of Upson-Lee High School in 2019 who moved two hours north to become a Georgia Bulldog. He made the Freshman All-SEC Team with 15 tackles, 3.5 for loss with 2.5 sacks in 12 contests, and played in nine games as a reserve the following season.

During Georgia's 2021 national championship season, the Georgia native started all 15 games with 37 stops, 7.5 for loss with six starts, and two pass breakups.

Walker, one of several Bulldogs likely to be chosen in the opening round, was a one-year starter whose production (13 tackles for loss and 9 1/2 sacks) doesn't jump out because he was part of a deep rotation at Georgia. His talent level certainly impressed the Jaguars, the NFL's worst team the past two years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report