NFL Draft 2022: Everything you need to know about players, team picks, schedule

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 4:23PM
Sports
FOX TV Digital Team
FILE-Final preparations are made prior to the start of the first round of the NFL Draft. (Photo by Rich Kane/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - After weeks of mock drafts from analysts and fan speculation over who will be selected first, the 2022 NFL Draft is finally here.

College football’s biggest stars will gather in Las Vegas, Nevada for one of the NFL’s popular events Thursday night. 

There won’t be a shortage of drama and intrigue as 32 NFL teams look for a coveted top prospect they hope can take their franchise to the next level. 

Top prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft

  • Aidan Hutchinson, edge rusher, Michigan
  • Ikem Ekwonu, tackle, North Carolina State
  • Travon Walker, edge rusher, Georgia Bulldogs
  • Malik Willis, quarterback, Liberty
  • Kenny Pickett, quarterback, Pittsburgh
  • Garrett Wilson, wide receiver, Ohio State
  • Chris Olave, wide receiver, Ohio State
  • Jameson Williams, wide receiver, Alabama
  • Drake London, wide receiver, USC
  • Kayvon Thibodeaux, edge rusher, Oregon
  • Evan Neal, tackle, Alabama
  • Charles Cross, tackle, Mississippi State
  • Derek Stingley Jr., cornerback, LSU
  • Trevor Penning, tackle, Northern Iowa
  • Jordan Davis, defensive tackle, Georgia
  • Treylon Burks, wide receiver, Arkansas

Where teams are picking in the 2022 NFL Draft

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Detroit Lions
  3. Houston Texans
  4. New York Jets
  5. New York Giants
  6. Carolina Panthers
  7. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)
  10. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
  11. Washington Commanders
  12. Minnesota Vikings
  13. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)
  14. Baltimore Ravens
  15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)
  16. New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts via Philadelphia Eagles)
  17. Los Angeles Chargers
  18. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)
  19. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. New England Patriots
  22. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)
  23. Arizona Cardinals
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Buffalo Bills
  26. Tennessee Titans
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  28. Green Bay Packers
  29. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers via Miami Dolphins)
  30. Kansas City Chiefs
  31. Cincinnati Bengals
  32. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)

When and where you can watch the 2022 NFL Draft

Round 1

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC, NFL Network)

Rounds 2-3:

Friday at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC, NFL Network)

Rounds 4-7:

Saturday at noon ET (ESPN with ABC simulcast, NFL Network)

NFL legends and active players announcing 2022 draft selections

The NFL will continue their tradition of having NFL legends and current star players announce draft selections during the three-day event in Vegas this weekend.

NFL legends including Emmitt Smith (Dallas Cowboys), Barry Sanders (Detroit Lions), Tony Gonzalez (Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons), and Aeneas Williams (Arizona Cardinals and St. Louis Rams) are among the greats announcing draft selections for their former teams. To see the full list, click here.